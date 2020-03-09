Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

IGMS traded down $11.10 on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,807. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

