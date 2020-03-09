Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIRM. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM).
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.