Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBFS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

