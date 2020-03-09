Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVBC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,953. The company has a market cap of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

