Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 792.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

RRBI stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $335.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

