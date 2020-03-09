Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,367. The stock has a market cap of $541.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Morphic Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

