Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nantkwest were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NK traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 19,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,181. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

