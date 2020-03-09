Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

