Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $3,687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $6.45. 366,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.