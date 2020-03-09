Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 907 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.72. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,906. The company has a market capitalization of $367.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,226,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $757,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 280,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,351 over the last three months.

Several analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.