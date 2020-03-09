Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $156,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

RMBI stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

