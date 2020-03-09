Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,782 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 40,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $199.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.