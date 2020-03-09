Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 326,392 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 61.3% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 279,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 53.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.36. 198,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,609. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

