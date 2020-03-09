Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Sidoti

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its price objective reduced by Sidoti from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $868.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.94. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viad will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.