ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.41

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 540831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

