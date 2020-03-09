VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in VF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. 15,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,385. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

