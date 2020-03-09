Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $6.75 on Monday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,384. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.28 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.