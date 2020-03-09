Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 127,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.53. 909,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.