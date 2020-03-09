ValuEngine Upgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $804.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.81. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 372,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

