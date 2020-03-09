ValuEngine Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NVAX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

