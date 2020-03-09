Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $183.74

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.74 and last traded at $183.74, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

