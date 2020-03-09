Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $183.74

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.74 and last traded at $183.74, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72.
In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
