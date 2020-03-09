Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Uniti Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.