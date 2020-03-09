United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.58

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 31543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

