United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $99.58

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $99.82, with a volume of 31543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,408,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.