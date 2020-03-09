United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.06

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 475333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,549,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in United Continental by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

