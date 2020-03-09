Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Unisys has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $833.06 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Unisys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 332,021 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

