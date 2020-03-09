Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

UA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

