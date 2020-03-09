Udg Healthcare’s (UDG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 906 ($11.92).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.54.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

