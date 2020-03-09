UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 294.40 ($3.87).

LGEN opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Also, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

