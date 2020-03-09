UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 148 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 148 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 164.50.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of VOLV.B opened at SEK 139.60 on Thursday. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 149.25.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.