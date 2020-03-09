U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $176,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 252.1% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 293,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

