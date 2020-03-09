Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Tucows worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCX. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

