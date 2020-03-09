Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.53

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 343868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,190,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

