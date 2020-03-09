Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.33

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.33 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 87748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

