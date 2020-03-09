Total (NYSE:TOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.04

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

