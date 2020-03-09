Total (NYSE:TOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.04

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.
TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Total by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Total by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after buying an additional 424,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile (NYSE:TOT)
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
