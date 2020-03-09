TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 62.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.34. 132,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.