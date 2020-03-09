Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.56. 2,926,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

