TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of TechTarget worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,430. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.87. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,647. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

