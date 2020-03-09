TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.37

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 33371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

