TD Securities Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.89.

TSE:MEG opened at C$5.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

