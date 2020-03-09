TD Securities Lowers Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TSE ATH opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

