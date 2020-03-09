Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 197,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:TH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.12. 22,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.