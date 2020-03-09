Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synthomer to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.91).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Friday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 316.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

