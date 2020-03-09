Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Syncona stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Thursday. Syncona has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

