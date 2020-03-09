Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Releases Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. Synalloy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.17. Synalloy has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $19.65.

In other Synalloy news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 88,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,171,450.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 237,818 shares of company stock worth $3,090,230 in the last 90 days. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

