Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Wesco Aircraft worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

WAIR stock remained flat at $$11.04 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

