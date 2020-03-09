Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,700 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $126,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,979. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

