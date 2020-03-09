Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Tristate Capital worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,425. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Riddle acquired 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,150. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.