Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SILV stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $6.63. 12,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,781. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.