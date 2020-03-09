Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Cerus worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 733,290 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 355,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 509,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 104,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,422. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

