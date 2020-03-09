Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Urogen Pharma worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

URGN stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 5,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

